Missing persons appeal: Portsmouth man Sam Higgins has been found, say Hampshire police
A 23-year-old from Portsmouth who went missing has been found.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:21 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:23 pm
Sam Higgins was last seen at about 10pm on Tuesday night near Milton Common in Portsmouth.
Police raised the alarm overnight but confirmed this afternoon that he had been found.
A spokesman said: ‘Sam has now been located. Many thanks for helping share our appeal.’