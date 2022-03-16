Missing persons appeal: Portsmouth man Sam Higgins has been found, say Hampshire police

A 23-year-old from Portsmouth who went missing has been found.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 6:21 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 5:23 pm

Sam Higgins was last seen at about 10pm on Tuesday night near Milton Common in Portsmouth.

Police raised the alarm overnight but confirmed this afternoon that he had been found.

A missing Portsmouth man has been found

A spokesman said: ‘Sam has now been located. Many thanks for helping share our appeal.’