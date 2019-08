Have your say

A MAN who went missing in Portsmouth has been found, police have said.

Anthony Deacon was last seen in the Sparrowhawk Close area of the city but has now been located.

In a post on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that missing Andrew Deacon from Portsmouth has been found safe and well.

‘Thanks for your support and shares as always.’

