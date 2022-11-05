Police had said Diane Bartlam, 66, was last seen on Eastern Road, Portsmouth, at around 9.30am on Saturday. The force said it was unusual for her to be so far away from home and absent for so long.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans, pink boots, blue rimmed glasses and carrying a very large black bag when police put out their appeal on Saturday afternoon.

Police

A police spokeswoman said previously: ‘Together with her family we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. In the past she has enjoyed walks in the Milton Lock area. If you have been walking there today, did you spot anyone matching her description? Did you see her elsewhere in the city today?’