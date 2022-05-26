As reported, officers and family were ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of 82-year-old Eric Wooley, from Southsea.

Eric was last seen at about 8.35pm this evening (Thursday, May 26) in St Helens Parade in Southsea.

At the time a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

‘We are now turning to you for help.’

‘Eric, who suffers from dementia, is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with grey hair. He was wearing a beige cardigan, black trousers and black shoes.

‘We believe he will still be in the Southsea area.’