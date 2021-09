Owen Tomlinson, 19, was last seen in the Jublilee Park area of Waterlooville at 7.15am on Sunday, September 12.

‘Together with his family we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,’ she said in a statement today.

But he has now been found. ‘We're pleased to tell you that Owen has now been located,’ she said.

Police appeal

