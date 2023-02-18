Missing teenager Dex could be in Portsmouth
A missing 15-year-old boy could be in Portsmouth, police say.
Officers are currently looking for Dex, who is white, 5ft 10in and of a medium build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a grey Hoodrich hoody, and a red, blue and white baseball cap. Dex was last seen in Eynsham in Oxfordshire at midday on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police say that as well as being known to go to Carterton, Witney, Eynsham and Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, he has connections to Portsmouth.
Anyone who knows where he is can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 with reference 43230070798.