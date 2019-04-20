POLICE are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of a teenager who went missing overnight.

Millie Mai Hill, 19, was last seen at about 12.30am today in the Flag Walk area of Waterlooville driving a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

An urgent appeal to find her has been launched this morning, with officers asking anyone who has seen her to call 999.

Hampshire Constabulary tweeted: ‘Have you seen missing 19-year-old Millie Mai Hill?

‘She was last seen at about 12.30am today Sat 20/4 in the Flag Walk area of Waterlooville driving a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

‘We're concerned for her welfare. Call us on 999 if you know where she is or think you have seen her.’

