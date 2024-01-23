Police "increasingly concerned" for missing woman with braided hair - call 999 if you see her
Police have said they are "increasingly concerned" for a missing woman.
Lisa Hopkins, 32, was last seen in Southampton on Tuesday, 16 January. "We’ve been carrying out enquiries during the last week to try and locate her but are now turning to the community for help," a police statement said.
Lisa is described as white, around 5ft 2ins with long brown hair, some of which is braided. She is around 5ft 2ins and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with zebra print on the front, white/light grey jogging bottoms and white shoes.
"We’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare," the statement added. "If you’ve seen Lisa since she went missing, or think you might know where she is now, please call us on 101 quoting 44240022965. In an emergency dial 999."