Lisa Marie Hopkins. Pic: Hants police

Lisa Hopkins, 32, was last seen in Southampton on Tuesday, 16 January. "We’ve been carrying out enquiries during the last week to try and locate her but are now turning to the community for help," a police statement said.

Lisa is described as white, around 5ft 2ins with long brown hair, some of which is braided. She is around 5ft 2ins and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with zebra print on the front, white/light grey jogging bottoms and white shoes.

