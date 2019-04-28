A RAIL connection to the Friedrichstrasse station in Berlin has been unveiled at Fareham College.

Passengers will need to be less than one inch tall - as the route was part of Fareham's annual Rotarail model railway exhibition.

The replica of Friedrichstrasse station at the Rotarail exhibition, Fareham College.

The event, organised by the Fareham Rotary club, featured more than 20 displays from model clubs from across the south east.

The aim of the event is to encourage more people to take up the traditional hobby, as well as raising much needed funds for charity.

A star attraction was the first public exhibition of a 15ft replica of the Friedrichstrasse station, with the model costing more than £10,000 to insure and six years to construct.

David Pike, 65, a member of the Liphook model club that built the replica, said: 'People now have fewer assumptions about model railways.

Fareham Rotarail at Fareham College - A detail. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-009)

'People used to associate it with lonely men standing all day on platforms in old coats with dirty Tupperware.

'Those days are long gone.'

Christ Thomas, the event organiser and Rotary club member, said there were is an increasing number of women joining modelling clubs.

He added: 'I recently met a fantastic husband and wife team.

Fareham Rotarail at Fareham College - Mick Mills from the Wes Sussex N Gauge Model Railway Club. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-011)

'She is a wonderful modellist.'

Proceeds from admission tickets will be donated to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, with the Rotary club having raised more than £2,000 for the service this year.

Chris, who is the Secretary of the William Price Charitable Trust, said: 'Our rotary president is an ex-GP, so they feel very strongly about the service.

'Next year, we will be supporting Meningitis Now, as one of the members of our modelling club at the illness when he was younger.'

Fareham Rotarail at Fareham College - Bob Colvine, Mike Hammond and Colin Martin from the Astrolat Model Railway Circle in Guildford with their Whitmoor layout. Picture: Vernon Nash (270419-008)

Last years exhibition saw more than 600 people attend, which raised more £2,300 for disability charity Flat Spaces.

The Fareham Rotary Club will be raising further funds through an open-gardens event in Surbiton in June.