Fire fighters have been tackling the fire in Parsonage Lane since 9pm, according to reports across social media.

More than 12 fire engines from across the county have been scrambled to deal with the blaze, according to a firefighter from Southsea Fire Station.

Dozens of fire fighters have been dispatched to thatched cottage fire in a Hampshire village.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service requested that people avoid the area while crews remain at the scene.

In a tweet, a fire service spokesman said: ‘Crews are on the scene of an ongoing thatched roof fire in the village of Durley.

‘Please avoid the area due to the number of vehicles in the area.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service has been contacted for further details.

