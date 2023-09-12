Watch more videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue (HIWFRS) personnel have been deployed to Amizmz following the natural disaster on Friday. Across all forces, 60 UK search and rescue specialists arrived in the Mediterranean nation, with specialist equipment and four search dogs.

Chief fire officer at HIWFRS, Neil Odin, said: “The devastation caused by this earthquake has been heart-breaking to see and our thoughts are with all those affected. Having dedicated, specialist, highly skilled firefighters, who can respond to a disaster of this nature and scale at a moment’s notice has meant that we are able to be part of the UK response during this vital time.”

Hampshire firefighters have been deployed to Morocco following a devastating earthquake Picture: HIWFRS.

The UK International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team is made up of firefighters and staff from 14 fire and rescue services from across the country. Hampshire personnel will be managing base operations for those deployed – ensuring welfare and safety of those involved in the search and rescue operations.

The team is self-sufficient upon arrival providing its own food, water, shelter, sanitation, communications and all necessary equipment. UKISAR is on permanent standby to mobilise and assist when requested by disaster-affected countries – primarily responding to overseas urban search and rescue emergencies on behalf of the UK.