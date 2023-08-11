News you can trust since 1877
Motorcyclist aged in 50s dies after collision with lorry, police confirm

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a lorry, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Traffic officers were called just after 5pm on Thursday to the incident involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a lorry on Thruxton Down Road, Andover.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Andover, died at the scene. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

Police investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. “We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage,” a statement said.

“If you have any information, please report online via our website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230322800.”

