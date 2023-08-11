Motorcyclist aged in 50s dies after collision with lorry, police confirm

Traffic officers were called just after 5pm on Thursday to the incident involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a lorry on Thruxton Down Road, Andover.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Andover, died at the scene. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

Police investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it. “We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam footage,” a statement said.