BREAKING

Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision on A34 near Winchester bypass, police confirm

A 26-year-old man from Winchester has died following a fatal collision on the A34 this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Dec 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 12:51 GMT
The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the A34.

Police were called at 5.30am this morning (December 13) by the ambulance service to a report of a collision on the northbound carriageway just past Winchester bypass.

This collision involved a white Yamaha motorcycle and sadly its rider, a 26-year-old man from Winchester, died at the scene.

Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 or report online via the police website, quoting reference number 44230507752.

