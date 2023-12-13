Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision on A34 near Winchester bypass, police confirm
A 26-year-old man from Winchester has died following a fatal collision on the A34 this morning.
The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a fatal collision on the A34.
Police were called at 5.30am this morning (December 13) by the ambulance service to a report of a collision on the northbound carriageway just past Winchester bypass.
This collision involved a white Yamaha motorcycle and sadly its rider, a 26-year-old man from Winchester, died at the scene.