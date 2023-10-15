News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Motorcyclist from Southsea dies in crash as family pay tribute

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist from Southsea who died after a collision.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is appealing for information following the fatal collision at Watergate, West Marden shortly after 5pm on Friday, October 6. Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports a motorcycle had collided with a fence.

READ NOW: Great South Run pictures

“The rider sadly died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. "He has since been identified as 37-year-old Paul Gibbard, from Southsea. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.”

Paul Gibbard. Pic: Family/Sussex policePaul Gibbard. Pic: Family/Sussex police
Paul Gibbard. Pic: Family/Sussex police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul’s family have issued a heartfelt tribute via Sussex Police. Paul’s wife said: “Our beloved Paul died doing what he loved most – riding his Triumph Thruxton motorbike in the sunshine.

“Paul created the Dull Men’s Motorcycle Club, something that brought him so much happiness. His motto was ‘Hold Fast. When times get tough, one needs to hold fast and ride it out’. “Paul will be hugely missed by us and all those who knew him.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information, including CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, call 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Denshaw.

Related topics:MotorcyclistSouthseaSussex PoliceEmergency services