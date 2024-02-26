Breaking
Motorcyclist injured after collision with car on A27 in Portchester
A motorcyclist was injured after a collision with a car in Portchester this evening.
Police and paramedics attended the scene on the A27 Portchester Road around 5pm.
Eyewitness Hannah Russell said: "There was a car and motorcycle involved…the motorcyclist looked like he was taken into the back of an ambulance. It happened at a popular 'U-turn' point. The man getting stretchered off didn’t seem too good."
Police have been contacted for more details.