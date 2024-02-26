News you can trust since 1877
Motorcyclist injured after collision with car on A27 in Portchester

A motorcyclist was injured after a collision with a car in Portchester this evening.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Feb 2024, 19:18 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 19:57 GMT
A27 Portchester Road crash. Pic: Hannah Russell A27 Portchester Road crash. Pic: Hannah Russell
Police and paramedics attended the scene on the A27 Portchester Road around 5pm.

Eyewitness Hannah Russell said: "There was a car and motorcycle involved…the motorcyclist looked like he was taken into the back of an ambulance. It happened at a popular 'U-turn' point. The man getting stretchered off didn’t seem too good."

Police have been contacted for more details.  

