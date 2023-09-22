Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a lorry, occurred at around 5pm on 10 August on Thruxton Down Road, Andover. Chris Brown, 51, and from Charlton, Andover, had been riding the motorcycle. Sadly, he died at the scene.

His family have released the following tribute in his memory: “Chris was a happy wonderful man who loved life. He enjoyed anything to do with flight, cycling, motorbiking, swimming/diving, listening to rock music, playing acoustic guitar, reading, photography, nature, beach/countryside walks and holidays, particularly to Tenerife.

Chris Brown. Pic Hants police

“He made everyone smile and laugh with his funny sense of humour. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, fiancé and great friend to many.

“He will be sadly missed by all family and friends and our lives will never be the same without him. Rest In Peace Chris.”