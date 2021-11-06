Newgate Lane. Picture: David George

A pre-application public consultation has been launched by developers in a bid for support for a new housing development.

The development would include 420 dwellings on a patch of land where 99 homes have already been approved for construction.

The land next to Newgate Lane East is owned by Fareham Borough Council which allocated 475 homes there in its draft local plan.

Cllr Seán Woodward, leader of the council said that the proposal does not fit the plan and the council will fight to defend the open space.

‘We’re the local planning authority and we’ve put all the homes we need into our draft plan and we certainly don’t need 420 there.

‘They’ve got every right to apply and we’ve got every right to say no.’

Caroline Dinenage MP for Gosport said she is strongly against the proposed development.

She said: ‘I have consistently opposed a number of previous developments which threaten the strategic gap between Gosport and Fareham.

‘I would encourage all residents to make their views known.’

The leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Graham Burgess said he doesn’t know what the developers are thinking.

‘We have very few jobs, we’re trying to attract jobs, it’s very difficult, most people out-commute.

‘If you add more houses in the strategic gap that is just going to compound the traffic issues at peak times and we’ll be back to gridlock again, I am totally against this proposal.

‘The government is saying that you have strategic gaps and yes we need to retain our strategic gap, I do not want to be subsumed into Fareham, we are a separate authority.’

The developers, Miller Homes and Bargate Homes outlined the proposal on their virtual exhibition.

It said: ‘This proposal presents a unique opportunity to create a high-quality environment, utilising the site’s existing natural features to transform it into a vibrant and thriving place to live which would integrate with the existing surrounding settlements.

‘Up to 40 per cent of the 420 new homes will be affordable homes, contributing 168 new homes to help address the large shortfall in affordable housing delivery in the borough.’

The developers plan on submitting a planning application to the council in December.