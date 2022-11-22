MP pays tribute to the 'heart' of the community and searches for Gosport constituency’s Best Independent Shop

Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has launched her annual ‘Best Independent Shop Competition’ to celebrate local independent businesses in her constituency.

Caroline is asking constituents from Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head to nominate their favourite small business within the Gosport constituency.

Anyone can make a nomination before Thursday, November 24 by visiting caroline4gosport.co.uk/bisc22 to make their choice and the top 10 nominees will go head-to-head at the same link on Friday, November 25 with the competition concluding on Small Business Saturday, which this year is on December 3.

Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year with many small businesses taking part by hosting events and offering discounts, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

Last year the competition saw more than 2,000 people nominate their favourite shop, with Alverstoke Village Hardware being announced as the Gosport constituency’s Best Independent Shop.

