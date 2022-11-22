MP pays tribute to the 'heart' of the community and searches for Gosport constituency’s Best Independent Shop
GOSPORT will see nominations pour in for the best independent shops in a competition which aims to recognise the ‘importance’ of local businesses.
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has launched her annual ‘Best Independent Shop Competition’ to celebrate local independent businesses in her constituency.
Caroline is asking constituents from Gosport, Lee-on-the-Solent, Stubbington and Hill Head to nominate their favourite small business within the Gosport constituency.
Anyone can make a nomination before Thursday, November 24 by visiting caroline4gosport.co.uk/bisc22 to make their choice and the top 10 nominees will go head-to-head at the same link on Friday, November 25 with the competition concluding on Small Business Saturday, which this year is on December 3.
Most Popular
Small Business Saturday UK is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.
NOW READ: Defence secretary Ben Wallace visits Gosport to hear Second World War veteran's plea for greater recognition for RAF Bomber Command
The day itself takes place on the first Saturday in December each year with many small businesses taking part by hosting events and offering discounts, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.
Last year the competition saw more than 2,000 people nominate their favourite shop, with Alverstoke Village Hardware being announced as the Gosport constituency’s Best Independent Shop.
Caroline said: ‘Our local independent shops and cafes are at the heart of our community and this competition recognises the importance of these small businesses and the entrepreneurs who run them. It was great to see so many nominations last year and I hope that this year’s competition is a similar success.’