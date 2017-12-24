MP praises work of looking after furry friends

VOLUNTEERS and staff at the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark animal shelter welcomed their local MP to show important work they carried out this year.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes got stuck in at her visit to the shelter and also learnt of the many success stories, including that of Socks, a dog who was the victim of animal cruelty but then found a home with a loving family.

Suella said: ‘It was an eye-opening morning.

‘I am very thankful to the staff and volunteers for allowing me to spend some time to see the important work they do day-in, day-out.’