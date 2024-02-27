MP welcomes journalism students to Parliament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The media and journalism students from HSDC, which has campuses in Havant, Waterlooville and Alton, went on a tour before Havant MP Mr Mak took time out of his schedule to meet them at Parliament's Education Centre.

He then took part in a question and answer session about the Palace of Westminster and his role as a Member of Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I was pleased to meet the students from Havant and South Downs College after their tour for a Q&A session.

Havant MP Alan Mak with HSDC students at the Houses of Parliament.

"I think it is important that they are able to make a tangible link between the area where they live and study and the day-to-day work of Parliament.