MP welcomes journalism students to Parliament

MP Alan Mak has welcomed students from Havant and South Downs College to the Houses of Parliament.
By Simon ToftContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:39 GMT
The media and journalism students from HSDC, which has campuses in Havant, Waterlooville and Alton, went on a tour before Havant MP Mr Mak took time out of his schedule to meet them at Parliament's Education Centre.

He then took part in a question and answer session about the Palace of Westminster and his role as a Member of Parliament.

He said: "I was pleased to meet the students from Havant and South Downs College after their tour for a Q&A session.

Havant MP Alan Mak with HSDC students at the Houses of Parliament.Havant MP Alan Mak with HSDC students at the Houses of Parliament.
Havant MP Alan Mak with HSDC students at the Houses of Parliament.

"I think it is important that they are able to make a tangible link between the area where they live and study and the day-to-day work of Parliament.

"I hope they came away informed and enthused about the democratic process, which will help them with their media and journalism studies.”

