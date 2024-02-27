MP welcomes journalism students to Parliament
The media and journalism students from HSDC, which has campuses in Havant, Waterlooville and Alton, went on a tour before Havant MP Mr Mak took time out of his schedule to meet them at Parliament's Education Centre.
He then took part in a question and answer session about the Palace of Westminster and his role as a Member of Parliament.
He said: "I was pleased to meet the students from Havant and South Downs College after their tour for a Q&A session.
"I think it is important that they are able to make a tangible link between the area where they live and study and the day-to-day work of Parliament.
"I hope they came away informed and enthused about the democratic process, which will help them with their media and journalism studies.”