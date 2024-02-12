Emsworth shop Karen George launches half price sale as owner tries to save business ahead of 7th anniversary
Karen George, at 34a High Street, Emsworth is an independent women’s clothing retailer owned by Karen Hall - which is set to turn seven on Wednesday, April 7. However, following a tough winter season, Karen fears that business costs may force the store to shut before then. She has now slashed the prices of her winter stock by 50 per cent in an attempt to drum up more trade. The entrepreneur said her “tummy was in knots” when she realised the drastic move was necessary.
Karen told The News: “It's been a real struggle. I’ve never known it to be quite this bad. I thought ‘how am I going to make ends meet here?” I’m either going to have to close or slash my prices. We’re hoping that this will rescue the business.” Karen explained that though the sale will not be profitable, it will help the business to “limp on” until the busy summer season.
She launched the sale with an email to around 500 “loyal” customers on the shop’s mailing list, some of whom expressed that they did not want to lose the shop.
The sale has proved successful so far, with some customers buying some of the new season’s clothes which are sold at full price. Karen added that she was “rushed off her feet” the day after launching the sale, and expressed gratitude for the “fantastic” support from customers with whom she openly discusses the challenges the shop faces.
She added: “We have come through some turbulent times before. I am doing everything I can.”
You can find out more about the clothes on offer at Karen George on the shop's website - https://karengeorgeltd.co.uk/ - or by following the instagram page @karengeorgeltd.