In response to feedback from local residents, Fareham Borough Council is installing an ‘integration swing’ later in the spring to allow wheelchair users to share in the fun at the Holly Hill play area.

The new inclusive attraction uses a suspended rope and pulley for the operator to swing themselves or have someone push them.

Doris with Mum Alexandra, Cllr Sean Woodward and Cllr Sue Walker

Alexandra Bufton, whose daughter Doris is a wheelchair user, said: ‘The thought of having an accessible swing at Holly Hill play area is so exciting.

'It is our favourite park as it caters for all ages of children, my eldest loves the gym equipment as well as the zip line, the parking is fantastic with lots of disabled spaces, and it has a lovely natural outdoorsy feel to it.

‘To be able to let Doris join in will be incredible. To give a child with sensory issues, who are normally stuck in her wheelchair, the movement and feeling of freedom will be wonderful.’

Executive member for leisure and community, Cllr Sue Walker, said: ‘I am delighted that we are going to be installing the Borough’s first wheelchair swing at the Holly Hill play area in the spring.

‘This comes after listening to feedback from residents to myself and my fellow councillors and is an important step to make our play areas as interactive and inclusive as possible so that all children can play together.

‘This swing closes a gap for people who find it more difficult to participate at public playgrounds.’