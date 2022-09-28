Music video success for young Leigh Park performer scouted by X Factor star

Scarlett Lee discovered eight-year-old Indi Harris through a video produced by Havant-based Performers Theatre Company, where Indi attends.

In the video, Indi was acting, singing, and dancing in a cover of Matilda the Musical’s Revolting Children.

Now Indi will star as the main character in the video for Scarlett’s upcoming Christmas single, performing alongside other children from Performers.

Indi Harris and Sam Gibbs.

The company’s principal, Sam Gibbs, said: ‘Not only am I super proud of little Indi, but I’m so over the moon at the success that Performers is having so soon into launching.’

Sam, who set up his theatre company earlier this year, is holding open auditions for its musical, Annie Jr – a condensed version of the popular musical – at Park Community School from 6-9pm on September 30.

People between seven and 18 are being encouraged to audition, regardless of whether they are currently one of Sam’s students.