Mystery Hampshire man scoops huge £113,780 prize in lottery draw

A mystery man from Hampshire has won a huge £113,780 prize in a EuroMillions draw.

The big winner, known only as Mr H from Eastleigh, landed the life-changing total after entering the draw on Friday May 24.

The lucky retiree, who entered the draw online, matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr. H for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become over one hundred thousand pounds better off.

‘With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.’

Earlier this year a dad from Southsea won a £3.8 million jackpot through the National Lottery.

Leroy Bagley, 42, left his job as a BT engineer shortly after but pledged to use the money to support people who had helped him in the past.

And last month 12 people living in Wesley Grove, Hilsea, won £13,000 between them after a lucky win in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

