Post box tops across the area have been given a makeover with designs featuring fish, trees, and ducks.

Yarn bombing sees street gates, railings, or bollards decorated with knitting or crochet in bright colours with the purpose of cheering up a public space.

Peter Smith spotted two yarn bombed post boxes while walking his children Thomas, nine, and Noah, five, to school this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Smith, nine, and Noah Smith, five, with the postbox on the corner of Parkside and Queen Anne's Drive

They found one post box decorated with Olympic rings on the corner of Parkside and Queen Anne's Drive, and another topped with bees outside Bedhampton Post Office in Park Lane.

Peter said: ‘The kids loved finding them. We may have to go on a hunt for more after school.’

Other yarn bombed post boxes have been spotted in Old Bedhampton as well as Drayton.

Thomas and Noah at the post box at Bedhampton Post Office on Park Lane

The identity of the yarn bombers remains a mystery.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron