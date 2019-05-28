Naked man flees ambulance and runs through Fareham town centre

Have your say

A MAN being treated by paramedics has returned to an ambulance after running naked through Fareham town centre for a third of a mile – dodging members of the public who tried to stop him.

The shocking incident took place just after midday as the patient fled from a South Central Ambulance Service vehicle parked on West Street, near the station roundabout.

West Street, Fareham, where police and paramedics responded after a patient fled from an ambulance

Eyewitnesses said he sprinted half the length of the high street before stumbling near Nationwide, where he was helped by police who protected his dignity with a blanket.

At least three police vehicles, a cluster of officers and one ambulance were all pictured at the scene by a passer-by.

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: ‘He had run all the way down from Aldi with no clothes on.

‘It was members of the public who were trying to stop him. What a shock.’

She added: ‘Not what you’d expect to see in Fareham town centre.’

A spokesman for Hampshire police confirmed the man ‘absconded’ an ambulance.