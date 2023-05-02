The lucky player, known only as Mrs C, bagged the top prize on the ‘Jackpot Multiplier Purple’ Instant Win Game.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mrs. C for winning this fantastic prize. She has become £250,000 richer after just a few clicks!’

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The ‘Jackpot Multiplier Purple’ Instant Win Game is available to play on the National Lottery website. It costs £2 to play and offers a 1 in 2.82 overall chance of winning a prize.