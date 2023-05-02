National Lottery: Hampshire winner scoops £250,000 on Jackpot Multiplier Purple instant win
A mystery winner from Hampshire has won £250,000 on the National Lottery.
The lucky player, known only as Mrs C, bagged the top prize on the ‘Jackpot Multiplier Purple’ Instant Win Game.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mrs. C for winning this fantastic prize. She has become £250,000 richer after just a few clicks!’
