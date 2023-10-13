News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein

Natwest bank pop-up held in Gosport Discovery Centre to support customers

A pop-up Natwest bank will be open in Gosport until next year to help customers with banking queries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pop-up will support customers with any queries around their banking service, frauds and scams, as well as NatWest’s digital services.

The bank will be in the Gosport Discovery Centre and it will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 9:30am to 12:30, starting on October 9 until Jan 1, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Wraith, Local Director at NatWest said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.

Natwest is hosting a pop-up community bank where customers can get support on digital banking, fraud and scams. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA WireNatwest is hosting a pop-up community bank where customers can get support on digital banking, fraud and scams. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Natwest is hosting a pop-up community bank where customers can get support on digital banking, fraud and scams. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Most Popular

“Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers.”

Community pop-ups are cashless so if customers need to withdraw money, they will need to use their nearest Natwest branch.