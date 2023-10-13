Natwest bank pop-up held in Gosport Discovery Centre to support customers
The pop-up will support customers with any queries around their banking service, frauds and scams, as well as NatWest’s digital services.
The bank will be in the Gosport Discovery Centre and it will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 9:30am to 12:30, starting on October 9 until Jan 1, 2024.
Sarah Wraith, Local Director at NatWest said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.
“Branch closures can affect people that are less confident with the digital alternatives we offer, or don’t yet know about the alternative options available for banking in person, so our community pop-ups provide a service tailored to the needs of customers.”