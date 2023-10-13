Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bank will be in the Gosport Discovery Centre and it will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 9:30am to 12:30, starting on October 9 until Jan 1, 2024.

Sarah Wraith, Local Director at NatWest said: “When we make changes to our branch network, we work hard to make sure that there’s support available in the local community for those affected by the change.

Natwest is hosting a pop-up community bank where customers can get support on digital banking, fraud and scams. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire