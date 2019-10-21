NEARLY 300 men attended a community prostate cancer screening set up in an effort to catch cases early enough for treatment.

Organised by the Gosportarians, this was the second year of running the test day in conjunction with PCaSO, the Prostate Cancer South Support Charity Organisation.

Last year’s total visitors was nearly doubled as men turned out in force to Bay House School on Saturday after booking through the new online booking service.

Four phlebotomists worked hard throughout the day to collect blood samples, while Gosportarians’ volunteers ran the event with support from Asda and PCaSO.

Malcolm Dent from the Gosportarians said: ‘My thanks to the fab four phlebotomists who worked so efficiently, my team, Gary Walker on car parking, Simon Mason, Leslie Mason, Carol Dent, our ASDA support with Rachel Webber of Gosport and Heidi Ford of Fareham, who, together with PCaSO's Peter Weir and his volunteers made the day seem effortless.

‘Thanks go to Laura Short and Vanessa Shorter for making our venue possible and executive head Ian Potter, who came to see how we were doing and was tested himself.’

Members of the fire service went along for testing after being held up on a call, and the team also presented a cheque from Heidi Ford from her Fareham collection for £200 towards PCaSO’s expenses.

Malcolm added: ‘A wonderful day and a great service to the community. See you next year!’