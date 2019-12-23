Neighbours across Southsea help the homeless with advent calendar window displays

WINDOWS across Southsea are being lit up each night as part of a charity festive advent calendar trail put on by the community.

Displays have been created in the window of 24 homes, using materials such as black paper, card and recycled sweet wrappers to give off a stained glass effect.

Southsea Advent Windows is taking place in Portsmouth to raise money for Shelter UK

Resident Vicky Heard was inspired by a similar event which takes place in Chichester each year, and managed to get 23 others on board with the charity scheme.

She said: ‘I thought it would be a really lovely thing to do in Southsea because there is a lot of art and culture here.

‘It’s gone really well, people have been really creative.’

The trail is a fun idea of something to do with the whole family during the Christmas holidays. It takes about an hour and a half to stroll around the streets and find each of the 24 displays.

They will be lit by 6pm each evening to give the full effect, and will be on display until at least December 28.

They can be found at 63 Duncan Road, 5 Taswell Road, 3 Shirley Road, 4 Gains Road, 2 Wimbledon Park Road, 13 Craneswater Park, 19 Nettlecombe Avenue, 11 Leopold Street, 80 Napier Road, 129 Clarendon Road, 26 Albert Grove, 2 Royal Mews Taswell Road, 22 Nettlecombe Avenue, 16 Wimbledon Park Road, 33 Duncan Road, 27 Taswell Road, 55 Chelsea Road, 10 Taswell Road, 17 Inglis Road, 40 Taswell Road, 39 Wisborough Road, 2 Taswell Road, 129 Clarendon Road and 60 Chelsea Road.

The aim of the display is to collect donations for homeless charity Shelter, which can be done via the Southsea Advent Windows Facebook group, or directly with Shelter.

Vicky said: ‘We’re lucky enough to have homes to display our windows in, so want to do something for those who don’t.’

Next year, Vicky is hoping to make the event bigger and better with 24 numbered windows again, but the chance for anyone else who wants to be involved to join in as a ‘stocking filler’ and fill Southsea’s streets with festive displays.