Neighbours comfort pensioners after devastating blaze destroys Gosport bungalow

Elderly residents living in the row of single-storey homes, in Aspengrove, were forced to evacuate after an inferno engulfed one of the properties this evening.

The drama occured at 4.43pm and prompted a major response from the emergency services, with fire crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Gosport and Portchester being scrambled.

The bungalow was destroyed in a matter of minutes. But despite the speed of the blaze, fire crews confirmed this evening that nobody was injured.

Emergency services at the scene of a bungalow fire in Aspengrove, Gosport, this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman

‘All persons have been accounted for,’ a spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue told The News.

Residents living in streets nearby rallied to help their fellow neighbours, with some bringing cups of tea and others helping the evacuees get in touch with the families.

Naomi Kidd, 48, was among the locals to lend a helping hand, rushing to the aid of her neighbours with her daughter, Amber, 24.

The remains of the bungalow in Aspengrove, Gosport, following a serious fire there this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Naomi, of The Thicket, said: ‘My friend phoned me walking down the road and said she could see a huge fire near mine and that she heard an explosion.

‘I rushed straight out and it was terrible. The flames were so high and the smoke was black.

‘It was gut-wrenching. I just wanted to make sure everybody was okay. My daughter was running out to get the dog.

‘We went round and there was an old lady coming out of her bungalow at the end with another elderly lady.

Emergency services at the scene of a bungalow fire in Aspengrove, Gosport, this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman

‘There must have been six or seven people who had been evacuated. I think every neighbour was out and making cups of tea for them.

‘It was just a case of comforting them and trying to get hold of their families… It was lovely to see.’.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatuses, two jets and two hose reels to quell the flames.

Police and paramedics were in attendance and Aspengrove was cordoned off during the rescue operation.

Police at the scene of a bungalow fire in Aspengrove, Gosport, this evening. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The fire was extinguished by 5.45pm.

Residents praised crews for their rapid response.

Naomi said: ‘The fire service was brilliant. They were absolutely fantastic. I could not fault them. They were there super quick. I couldn’t believe how fast they arrived.’

Officials from Gosport Borough Council were on the scene to provide support to some residents.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.

