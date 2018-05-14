Nelson Mandela is remembered with rugby match in Portsmouth

Sports fans celebrated the life of Nelson Mandela with a charity rugby match.

The African Women’s Forum held the rugby match commemorating 100 years since the birth of the politician and activist at which 140 medals were handed out to participants.

AWF created the Mandela 100 programme with the help of a £28,100 Heritage Lottery Fund

Marie Costa, chair of the African Women’s Forum said: ‘It went very well, we had lovely weather. I have never seen a rugby match before so it was very interesting and everyone who played got a medal and a plaque to commemorate the event and they were all beaming when they received it.

‘I am so pleased that no-one hurt themselves and they enjoyed playing but they obviously know the game well.’

The celebrations are continuing with a free community event on July 14 in St Mary’s church gardens featuring African music and dance performances.