New accessible walk launched to get the people of Gosport out and about for free

A NEW group walk has been launched to get the people of Gosport out and about and meeting new people.

The Gosport Leisure Walk was launched from Gosport Leisure Centre as part of the Gosport Walking for Health project last Thursday.

A group of 17 people took part on the first day, including mayor of Gosport, Kathleen Jones.

Coordinator Emma Kemp said: ‘We were really pleased to have a great turnout for the first Gosport Leisure Walk. The weather was on our side and the sun shone throughout.

‘It was great to see a mix of new walkers and those who have attended some of our other Walking for Health walks. We hope the walk from the Leisure Centre continues to grow.’

The route was led by newly qualified volunteer walk leader Vicky and took in the sights of Fort Brockhurst and the surrounding area.

Many of the walkers were new to Walking for Health and expressed how much they were glad to have joined in the walk, which is free, sociable and open to all.

The walks are designed for those people who would like to take their first steps on the way to being more active, as well as those who might have long-term health conditions.

Gosport Walking for Health is an accredited Ramblers Walking for Health scheme and has been in operation for almost 18 months, coordinated by Gosport Voluntary Action.

If you would like to find out more about the project, visit www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/walkfinder/gosport-walking-for-health.