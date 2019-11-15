New activities including dementia friendly cricket to be introduced for over 55s in Havant

FUN activities are taking place across Havant Borough to encourage people over 55 to Get Up and Go.

A new addition to the events line-up is dementia friendly cricket, which is an opportunity to have fun with no running required.

Sessions cost £2 per person, which is payable on arrival at Horizon Leisure Centre, and tea and coffee will be provided afterwards so people can sit down and relax after enjoying the session.

Organiser Maddison Borlase-Bune said: ‘This has been so successful with people who have dementia with putting their energy into something fun with like-minded people, it gets their mind and brain thinking on different things and focusing on something.

‘It also provides an opportunity for wives, husbands, partners and carers to have some time to themselves or join us and let their hair down a little bit. It has been a nice thing for all to look forward to knowing they have something on mid-week.’

In partnership with The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, there are now ballroom and Latin American dance essentials classes for over 55s.

Classes are £7 per class or £50 for a block booking, and the next 10-week course will begin in January so people can register their interest now.

All equipment is provided for people to enjoy yoga classes on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm at Havant Academy and Fridays from 1.10pm to 2.10pm at Havant Plaza civic offices.

The first session is free, with a cost of £5 thereafter.

The next Get Up and Go coffee afternoon takes place on Monday at 2pm at Bedhampton Community Centre, to find out more information about what is available across the borough.

Other activities successfully started include golf, Nordic walking, coastal rowing and heritage walks, all of which will be returning in 2020.

In addition, there are pilates, seated and standing exercise classes running weekly and guided walks at Staunton Country Park.

The next walk is Tuesday, November 19, December 3 and 17.

To find out more email info@getupandgohavant.com or phone 02392 446223.