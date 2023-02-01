New dipping pond opens in Portsmouth in bid to showcase the beauty of city's wildlife

The Baffins Pond Association officially opened a new dipping pond with much appreciated help from the Forgotten Veterans and Community Payback.

Upon receiving calls from the council over the years about the project, Gary Weaving, founder and CEO of Forgotten Veterans, found the time, with help from Gary Woods and Jeff Harris of Community Payback, to get the project underway.

Jeff Harris, the placement coordinator for Community Payback said: 'About 20 people on probation from Community Payback helped out.'

Veterans with Gary Weaving, Lord Mayor Hugh Mason, Lady Mayoress Marie Costa and schoolchildren at the new dipping pond. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gary Weaving added: 'It has been lovely to see the two groups connecting and there was a lot of respect towards each other.'

On three consecutive Tuesdays the two groups gathered to firstly clear up the area and then to construct the pond. The original foundations of the pond were in place but everything had become overgrown, the tarpaulin had holes in it but the groups joined forces on these Tuesdays and got the job done.

The aim of the new pond is to teach children about wildlife and nature while also being in a convenient area for locals to enjoy. Councillor Darren Sanders, who is also vice chairman of the Baffins Pond Association, said: 'The idea is that this will make improvements to help children get out and about with nature.

‘It is great to see this down finally, it has been a long time coming. It is improving this pond, which has been the brain child of Lynn Stagg, and we were delighted to ask Forgotten Veterans and pay back because we know that what they are doing is great.'

Lord Mayor Hugh Mason, Gary Weaving and pupils of Langstone Junior School marking the opening of the pond. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Bird boxes made by neighbours lined the fencing around the pond as some children from Langstone Junior School were in attendance to see Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason cut the ribbon and unveil the new pond to the city.

Addressing the guests, Cllr Mason said: 'One of the joys of being Lord Mayor is to go around and see things that people are doing for their community and for other people and this is a great example.'