New equipment consultation launched for play area

Have your say

AS PART of a play area update scheme, a council is asking residents to vote for new equipment.

Fareham Borough Council is inviting residents to choose new climbing frames for the Castle Street play area in Portchester.

Executive member of leisure and community, Councillor Sue Bell, said: ‘We want the children who will be benefitting from this new play equipment to help choose it.

‘We are delighted to be updating play equipment across the area for children and their families to enjoy.’

The consultation runs until June 18 with work on the play area expected to start in 2019.

For more details visit fareham.gov.uk/leisure