New fire station in Portsmouth comes closer with ground-breaking ceremony in Cosham

Cosham is seeing a new fire station built on the former PCMI site in Northern Road. Crews will be based in their current Wayte Street station until the new one is finished, which is expected to be in summer next year.

On Tuesday firefighters and construction team members and other guests gathered for the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of building work on the three-storey station.

The fire service says the new station will have improved training facilities, separate clean and dirty zones for managing contamination.

Cosham firefighters were joined by Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin and HIWFRA Chairman Cllr Rhydian Vaughan to see the site of their new fire station off Northern Road in Cosham Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Arron Hedges, head of properties and facilities at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, said: ‘Our fire and rescue service is committed to providing stations with modern and inclusive facilities for the benefit of our colleagues and the communities we’re so proud to serve.

‘The new Cosham Fire Station will meet our estate design principles and it’s exciting to mark this next stage and look back on all the work that has gone on so far to get us to this point.

‘The rebuild of Cosham Fire Station is part of our wider estates improvement programme, with upgrades planned at more stations across Hampshire and Isle of Wight and a new fire station at Bishop’s Waltham due to become operational next month.’

Clifford Kinch, area director of Morgan Sindall Construction, said: ‘We’re really proud to start work on the new modernised Cosham Fire Station which will incorporate a new training tower and training facilities.

‘The project meets the evolving needs of the fire authority by offering state-of-the-art training and operational facilities which will help optimise their vital day-to-day operations.’

Cllr Rhydian Vaughan MBE, chairman of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Authority, said: ‘Our teams have worked incredibly hard to reach this exciting phase of the programme, the beginning of construction for the brand new, state-of-the-art Cosham Fire Station.

‘Our firefighters will benefit from the better working and training facilities that will be on offer here, as well as providing more space for our teams’ community engagement work.

