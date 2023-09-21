Hayling u3a Island Shanty group

Formed just six months ago in Hayling Island, the u3a group’s dozens of members enjoy fun, friendship and learning together as they sing many popular sea shanties, including The Wellerman, Drunken Sailor and Blow the Man Down.

They are part of the u3a movement of more than 400,000 people who no longer work full time but have the desire to learn new things.

Until September 24, the u3a movement will showcase their exciting activities during u3a Week with taster sessions and online talks from high-profile guests, including positive ageing influencer Carl Honoré, to give potential new members a taste of what’s on offer.

John Cushion, a retired insurance broker, set up the Hayling u3a Island Shanty group in April. He said: “I don’t have a good enough voice to sing in a choir but knew I could belt out a shanty if there were other people singing with me.

“I couldn’t believe there wasn’t a sea shanty group on the island so, with encouragement from the u3a, and particularly group co-ordinator Trevor, Island Shanty was formed.

“There was a huge response, and, within a few weeks, we had 30 members meeting up in the community centre every fortnight.

“Everyone is so friendly and enthusiastic, and they put their heart and souls into learning the words for each new song that we add to our repertoire – it really keeps you on your toes.”

The group have performed at community events across the Island this summer and love nothing more than to encourage enthusiastic audiences to join in.

John adds: “I also lead the pétanque and play reading groups, and I could go to a different u3a group every day of the week if I wanted to. There are so many to choose from. There really is no reason to be lonely if you are a member of u3a.”

People can join u3a for an average of less than £20 per year. There is no lower or upper age limit.