"New look" Bedhampton pub throws open doors after refurbishment of “big changes”
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Golden Lion in Bedhampton Road threw open its doors with a “new look” on Sunday.
READ NOW: Chance to win share of £500,000
The pub now has upgrades to the beer garden and a raft of changes inside. Singer Russell Keith attended the opening bash on Sunday to entertain the punters with a “live session”.
A social media post announcing the reopening of the pub said: “Welcome to your new look Golden Lion, Bedhampton.
“Adrian (Sines) has been working hard and invested good (money) into the pub for everyone to enjoy. New fresh look outside. Black surrounding and fresh lick of paint.
“Upgrades to the outside beer garden. New brollies and plants. Big changes inside. Now fully open plan with more seating and much more space for our music and entertainment.
“New TV billboard - see upcoming events, watch news and local business advertising.”
The post added: “Thanks to everyone who has contributed in making this happen. To name a few Charlie, Wes, Chris, Adrian, Marina and the rest of the Lion Team. We welcome any comments and feedback.”