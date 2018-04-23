New members welcome at WI meetings

THE Titchfield Abbey Women’s Institute has set the date for its May meeting.

The group will be meeting on Tuesday, May 8, from 9.30am at Titchfield Community Centre in Mill Street.

Group publicity officer Margaret Wellington says the meeting is the perfect chance for new members to find out more about the group – which looks to take an active role in supporting the community.

She said: ‘New members and visitors are always welcome to group meetings – there will be an opportunity to meet members and to find out about Titchfield Abbey’s activities.’