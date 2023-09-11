News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

New photos of rock legends including Freddie Mercury, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie and more are added to free exhibition at Portsmouth Guildhall

An exhibition of rock music photography featuring legends at the peak of their powers is to have its run extended – and new pictures are to be added.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
David Bowie from the Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition at Portsmouth Music Experience throughout 2023. Picture by Barrie Wentzell www.barriewentzell.comDavid Bowie from the Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition at Portsmouth Music Experience throughout 2023. Picture by Barrie Wentzell www.barriewentzell.com
David Bowie from the Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition at Portsmouth Music Experience throughout 2023. Picture by Barrie Wentzell www.barriewentzell.com

The Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition which has been on display at Portsmouth Guildhall since January, has now been extended until the end of the year.

Featuring the works of celebrated photographer, Barrie Wentzell, who was chief photographer of renowned British music weekly Melody Maker in the 1960s and ’70s, the free exhibition has been enjoyed by thousands since its opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now, photographs of Freddie Mercury, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Eric Clapton, Viv Stanshall, Jeff Beck, John Sebastian and Sandy Denny are to be added to the exhibition which already features images of Elton John, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Marc Bolan, Pete Townshend, Frank Zappa, Rod Stewart, Chuck Berry, Bob Dylan and more.

Freddie Mercury from the Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition at Portsmouth Music Experience throughout 2023. Picture by Barrie Wentzell www.barriewentzell.comFreddie Mercury from the Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition at Portsmouth Music Experience throughout 2023. Picture by Barrie Wentzell www.barriewentzell.com
Freddie Mercury from the Icons of Rock: Portrait and Performance photographic exhibition at Portsmouth Music Experience throughout 2023. Picture by Barrie Wentzell www.barriewentzell.com
Most Popular

Barrie spent a decade photographing musicians who would become legends and household names including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, The Who and The Kinks. In 1975, he gave up music photography and moved to the Isle of Wight.

A souvenir programme to accompany the exhibition, including the new images, will be available to buy.

The exhibition was arranged by lifetime fan of Barrie’s work, Nigel Grundy, curator of the Portsmouth Music Experience at the Guildhall. Nigel said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Barrie on creating and now extending this exhibition. Before Barrie joined Melody Maker, music papers used stock photography supplied by record labels, meaning they all tended to carry the same images. Barrie undoubtedly changed the face of music photography, capturing some of the most iconic images of all time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barrie added: “Before I moved to Toronto, I spent seven years living on the Isle of Wight, so this area of the country holds special memories for me. When Nigel approached me about exhibiting at the Portsmouth Music Experience, it felt like the right time to display some of the most widely recognised images from my time at Melody Maker on their home turf. I hope that people enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoyed taking them.”

The exhibition is free to visit and open Monday–Friday, 10am-4pm, until December 27. For more information visit portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

Related topics:David BowieJimi HendrixFreddie MercuryIsle of Wight