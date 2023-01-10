New rules for people living in high-rise residential buildings to help reduce risks

The Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 will make it a requirement for ‘responsible persons’ to help reduce any risks - a move welcomed by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS). ‘We welcome the new regulations as important steps forward in strengthening the Fire Safety Order and improving fire safety for members of the community across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight,’ the service announced.

The act clarifies that responsible persons (RPs) for multi-occupied residential buildings must manage and reduce the risk of fire for the structure and external walls of the building, including cladding, balconies and windows, and entrance doors to individual flats that open into common parts. The new regulations have been introduced as an important step towards implementing the recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report.