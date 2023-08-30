The demand for GPs is up 16% from 2015 to 2022, according to the Royal College of General Practitioners.

The First 5 GP Preceptorship Pilot allows newly qualified doctors to undertake a 12-month specialist placement alongside their role as a Practice GP.

Placements will be within public health, mental health, community services, Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance, or other areas, with more opportunities being established.

If a candidate has an interest in working in a particular area, this can also be explored.

The scheme has been introduced by NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board and Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance to address the increase in demand for GPs and the ratios of GP per patient, of which Portsmouth has one of the lowest in the country.

Dr Linda Collie, a local GP and Clinical Director for Portsmouth at NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, explained: "GPs are doing their best to meet escalating demand but the reality is that there is not enough staff to undertake the work.

"New ideas are needed to help recruit and retain new GPs.

"We are proud of the support we offer our GPs in Portsmouth and have developed this innovative and exciting scheme to benefit newly qualified doctors as they embark on new roles in Portsmouth, as well as supporting practices and ultimately improving outcomes for our patients.

"We hope the pilot will allow GPs to gain additional opportunities, build greater knowledge and skills, and have greater job satisfaction."

Candidates will begin their 12-month Preceptorship programme once appointed to a role at one of the six participating practices in Portsmouth.

They will deliver seven sessions per week at the GP practice and a further two sessions as part of their placement, which accounts for one fifth of their role.

Throughout the scheme, they will be supported by Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance. This includes a full induction, access to training, mentoring and wellbeing, and support through the already established First 5 Group with monthly peer meetings for GPs within five years of qualification.

Dr Mark Swindells, a local GP and Director at Portsmouth Primary Care Alliance, said: "Working in another setting outside of general practice will allow newly qualified GPs to increase their knowledge of the wider health and care system in Portsmouth; seeing how things can be integrated and encourage more partnership working across primary and secondary care.

"It's an exciting project to be part of and I'm looking forward to welcoming more GPs to Portsmouth."

The six GP practices taking part in the scheme are East Shore Medical Group, Island City Practice, Portsdown Group Practice, The Drayton Surgery, Trafalgar Medical Group Practice and UniCity Medical Centre.