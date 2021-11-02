New Squirrel Scout group starts in Gosport

A ‘Squirrel Drey’ has welcomed new members as part of a new section in the scouting movement for four to five-year-olds.

On Monday Squirrels from the 6th Gosport Rowner Air Scout Group became the first to make their promise in Gosport.

One squirrel, who joined in September along with 23 others, said she doesn’t ever want to miss a squirrel meeting.

Her mother said: ‘Following the lockdown, Squirrels had provided an important opportunity to get young children socialising and she’s had a wealth of experiences and made new friends outside of her school circle.

‘Squirrels' is fun and is a safe environment where she has gained independence, but also developed new skills such as writing a letter and how to post it.

‘She absolutely loves Squirrels and refuses to miss it, knowing every week it will be exciting.’

Since opening in September the Squirrels have learnt about autumn, Diwali, held a Caribbean Carnival, built dens, enjoyed a Halloween party and written letters to the Queen.

The squirrels were joined by Cllr Mark Hook, Mayor of Gosport, who said it was an honour to be present as they made their promise.

‘This is the first step in a great Scouting movement that will be packed with fun, games, activities and, of course, badges delivered by amazing volunteers and leaders.

‘It gives young people the social skills and community awareness that bonds them together as they learn skills that they will need for life.

‘Squirrels' age range is four to five-year-olds and they can achieve anything they set their minds to, by learning on the way and by having a great deal of fun too.

‘I wish every one of them every success for the future.’

Squirrel sessions are 45 minutes to an hour with activities to prepare them to move onto Beavers when they are six then Cubs, Scouts and finally Explorers.