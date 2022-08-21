New supported living block in Paulsgrove is unveiled as residents moving in for the first time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Patey stands in front of the handprint mural created by the new residents in Paulsgrove

Dozens of people with learning disabilities will live at Patey Court – the £6.6m replacement for Longdean Lodge – which has been named after long-serving former Portsmouth city councillor Jim Patey.

Cabinet member for health and social care, Matthew Winnington, welcomed the increased provision of specialist housing.

‘We’re committed to increasing the range of good quality, accessible accommodation in Portsmouth for those with care and support needs, so those who would like to live independently have the option to do so,’ he said. ‘Patey Court is a prime example of this, and it’s wonderful to see new residents begin to move in this week.’

Thirteen flats are provided in the building – eight of which are one bedroom with the remainder being four-bedroom. All will be used by people with a learning disability.

The council development is part of wider plans to increase the amount of accommodation for people in the city which also include the Doyle Avenue flats in Hilsea built specifically for people with disabilities.

Cabinet member for housing, Darren Sanders, said the building also met wider sustainability priorities, having been built with solar panels and new tree planting on the site.

‘It’s so exciting to see some of the city’s new council homes come to fruition,’ he said. ‘The council has built or plans to build 750 new council homes in the coming years because Portsmouth people deserve homes they can afford.’

Paulsgrove councillor George Madgwick said the building would be a ‘fantastic asset’ for the area and for the city as a whole.

‘I was really impressed at what I saw when I had a look around,’ he said. ‘It’s been so well-thought-out and designed to cater for its residents and it’s great that we now have more accommodation for people with learning disabilities because it has been so limited until now.’