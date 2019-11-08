New website shows every beach clean happening in the Portsmouth region

BEACH cleaners will be able to better co-ordinate their efforts after a new website was launched to list when events will be taking place.

Solent Beach Hub has been designed as a one-stop-shop for environmental events across the Solent, from beach cleans to bird watching and workshops.

The number of people attending beach clean and their regularity is continuing to increase, so it is hoped that this website will prevent people from going to places that have already been cleaned.

The website has been launched by Planet Aware, a social enterprise based in the Solent region.

Anne Sawyer said: ‘Local communities and visitors to the Solent coast love to get involved in events that celebrate the sea and enable them to give something back.

‘This one-stop shop will help them find their nearest event such as a beach clean or seashore safari – the Solent Beach Hub is a great way of finding out what is going on in the local area whether you are local or a visitor.”

Community event organisers will be contacting the website with their respective events, which are then posted onto the calendar.

Listings are and will remain free of charge for all not-for-profit groups and charities running free events.

It was launched with the help of Sea Changers, a national charity that gives out grants to marine charities and organisations.

‘We are grateful for the support of Sea Changers in helping make this site happen,’ said Anne.

‘We have plans to develop the site over the coming months in response to feedback.’

For those who have been organising regular events in the Portsmouth region, the website represents an opportunity to work better together.

Jane Di Dino of Southsea Beachwatch, which holds monthly beach cleans along the seafront, said: ‘The Solent Beach Hub is a great resource – it showcases the great community spirit and local support for our Solent marine environment and will enable people to get involved in an event close to them.’

Planet Aware will also be sharing upcoming events on social media.

For more information and a list of events, go to planetaware.co.uk/the-solent-beach-hub.