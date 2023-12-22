New Year's Eve in Hampshire: The Spinnaker Tower will host a Gatsby 1920's themed party to welcome 2024
The New Year’s Eve festivities at the Spinnaker Tower will be exploring a 1920’s theme and guests are invited to don their most glamorous outfits for a night of revelry at the tower’s Gatsby-themed bash. Setting the tone for the unforgettable night ahead, the evening will start with a prosecco reception and those attending will be whisked 100 metres up above the harbour, to participate in a fun casino.
Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “There’s no better place to see in 2024 than at Spinnaker Tower with its stunning panoramic views. We can’t wait to kick off the new year with a night of casino games, dancing and fun.”
Tickets to the event are £70 per person and guests can upgrade to an exclusive table in Sky Bar and a free bottle of prosecco for £90 per person.