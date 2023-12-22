Step back in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at the Spinnaker Tower this year.

The New Year’s Eve festivities at the Spinnaker Tower will be exploring a 1920’s theme and guests are invited to don their most glamorous outfits for a night of revelry at the tower’s Gatsby-themed bash. Setting the tone for the unforgettable night ahead, the evening will start with a prosecco reception and those attending will be whisked 100 metres up above the harbour, to participate in a fun casino.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “There’s no better place to see in 2024 than at Spinnaker Tower with its stunning panoramic views. We can’t wait to kick off the new year with a night of casino games, dancing and fun.”

