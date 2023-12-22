News you can trust since 1877
New Year's Eve in Hampshire: The Spinnaker Tower will host a Gatsby 1920's themed party to welcome 2024

Step back in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at the Spinnaker Tower this year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:18 GMT
The New Year’s Eve festivities at the Spinnaker Tower will be exploring a 1920’s theme and guests are invited to don their most glamorous outfits for a night of revelry at the tower’s Gatsby-themed bash. Setting the tone for the unforgettable night ahead, the evening will start with a prosecco reception and those attending will be whisked 100 metres up above the harbour, to participate in a fun casino.

Tony Sammut, General Manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “There’s no better place to see in 2024 than at Spinnaker Tower with its stunning panoramic views. We can’t wait to kick off the new year with a night of casino games, dancing and fun.”

Tickets to the event are £70 per person and guests can upgrade to an exclusive table in Sky Bar and a free bottle of prosecco for £90 per person.

