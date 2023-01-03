New Year's Honours: Full list of Royal Nay staff named in King Charles' first list
HERE is the full list of the twenty-seven Royal Navy staff – from across warrant officers to vice admirals – who have been singled out in the King’s first New Year’s Honours list.
Promotions in and appointments to the Military Division of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath as Knight Commander (KCB): Vice Admiral Keith Blount, Vice Admiral Nicholas Hine.
As Companions (CB): Vice Admiral Paul Marshall, Major General James Andrew John Morris, Vice Admiral Guy Antony Robinson.
As Commanders (CBE): Commodore Peter Coulson, Captain John Lewis Rutland Foreman, Commodore Stuart Philip Henderson.
As Officers (OBE): Commodore Donald Ernest Frederick Crosbie, Commander John Michael George Dineen, Captain Glyn Owen, Commander Andrew Maurice Pariser, Captain Peter Michael Viney, Captain Thomas Henry Weaver.
As Members (MBE):Major Angus Edward Berger, Lieutenant Commander Oliver Gary Brown, Chief Petty Officer Logistician Miriam Charlton, Lieutenant Commander Jennifer Floyd, Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician Philip Geoffrey Richard Hodgson, Leading Logistician Tommy, Andrew Russell Horrell, Lieutenant Henry Theodore Mainstone, Chief Petty Officer Logistician Janine Candide Potts, Chief Petty Officer Aircrewman Mark Steven Alan Spencer, Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician Nicola Wade.
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class (ARRC): Chief Petty Officer Robert Chambers, Lieutenant Commander Sarah Elizabeth Dewey.
King's Volunteer Reserves Medals (KVRM): Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Charles Carmichael.