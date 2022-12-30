Kelvin Shipp, who will receive the King's Police Medal, first joined as a special constable in November 1981 and then as a full-time regular serving officer in June 1991.

Throughout his career he served in a wide range of roles, most recently as a response and patrol team inspector in Portsmouth until his retirement in March 2022.

The 62-year-old from Southsea has also worked with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the United Nations by joining international policing deployments to Iraq and South Sudan.

It was during the 2016 deployment to South Sudan that he bravely faced down a hostile crowd, while unarmed, in the aftermath of a crash between a UN car and a local’s motorbike. The father-of-three was awarded with a commendation by the Chief Constable for bravery for his actions.

Mr Shipp also took part in many European Union Police Services Training courses and exercises. And in 2019 he assisted with the D-Day 75 anniversary event.

He gained a reputation as an inspiring leader by supporting younger colleagues with mentoring and advice. In retirement he been working with the National Association of Retired Police Officers.

Former inspector Kelvin Shipp with his patrol car on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, in 1995. He has been given the King's Police Medal in the New Year's Honour List 2023

Mr Shipp said: ‘I had absolutely no idea I was being nominated for this honour, so to find out about this after my retirement was very humbling. It's a tremendous honour. I have been so lucky in my career to see so many places but Portsmouth is my spiritual policing home really as I have spent half my career there.

‘I do miss it. I was privileged to have an amazing career and I would say to anyone considering a career in policing to give it a go. I've met many incredible people and had some quite interesting experiences and if I had the chance I would do it all again.’