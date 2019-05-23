Newly-revamped garden adds a splash of colour to Portsmouth care home 

A CARE HOME in Portsmouth has opened a sensory garden for its residents.
Blue Water care home unveiled its fairground activities centre sensory garden on Monday.
David Sheppard, director and designer of the garden, said: ‘It was wonderful, the new Lord Mayor, David Fuller, was absolutely amazing and he loved it.
‘There's direct access for each resident, we have a mobile garden with a trolley lift for those who are in need of more care but want to experience the garden and the plants are well-enclosed to withstand bad weather.
'There's lots of plants in the garden, attracting a blue tit and a robin, which we haven't seen in a while.'
Eight residents at the home have teamed up with five of their carers to form a gardening club, keeping the sensory garden tendered too.
The entrance has a number of tools all painted giving a '1940's vibe' and a 'taste of flavour about what's going to be on the other side of the door.'