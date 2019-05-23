Newly-revamped garden adds a splash of colour to Portsmouth care home 

A CARE HOME in Portsmouth has opened a sensory garden for its residents.

Blue Water care home unveiled its fairground activities centre sensory garden on Monday.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth David Fuller with staff from Bluewater care home and children from Flying Bull Academy, in the new sensory garden'Picture: Sarah Standing (200519-9635)

David Sheppard, director and designer of the garden, said: ‘It was wonderful, the new Lord Mayor, David Fuller, was absolutely amazing and he loved it.

‘There's direct access for each resident, we have a mobile garden with a trolley lift for those who are in need of more care but want to experience the garden and the plants are well-enclosed to withstand bad weather.

'There's lots of plants in the garden, attracting a blue tit and a robin, which we haven't seen in a while.'

Eight residents at the home have teamed up with five of their carers to form a gardening club, keeping the sensory garden tendered too.

The new garden 'Picture: Sarah Standing (200519-9603)

The entrance has a number of tools all painted giving a '1940's vibe' and a 'taste of flavour about what's going to be on the other side of the door.'